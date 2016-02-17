G. Golovkin held press conference in Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxing champion Gennady Golovkin took part in the press conference in Los Angeles dedicated to his upcoming fight against Dominic Wade, Sports.kz informs.

As earlier reported, the Golovkin-Wade fight will take place at Forum Arena in California on April 23. This fight will be the 35th fight of G. Golovkin in his professional career.

To the point, Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez also took part in the press conference, who is set to fight within the same boxing event.

Earlier promoter of GGG Tom Loeffler noted that the boxing fans will have a spectacular show on April 23.



