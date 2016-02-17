EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:11, 17 February 2016 | GMT +6

    G. Golovkin held press conference in Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxing champion Gennady Golovkin took part in the press conference in Los Angeles dedicated to his upcoming fight against Dominic Wade, Sports.kz informs.

    As earlier reported, the Golovkin-Wade fight will take place at Forum Arena in California on April 23. This fight will be the 35th fight of G. Golovkin in his professional career.

    To the point, Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez also took part in the press conference, who is set to fight within the same boxing event.

    Earlier promoter of GGG Tom Loeffler noted that the boxing fans will have a spectacular show on April 23.
    null null null null null null

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!