ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBF and IBO champion in the middleweight division Gennady Golovkin told that he did not plan to drop weight for a fight against Saul Alvarez in his interview to Sky Sports, Sports.kz informs.

"No, I will not agree to fight at 155 pounds. He is the champion in the middleweight division, 160 pounds, it's not 154, 155, 157 or anything else. It's just terrible. I am ready to fight anyone, but Canelo is not. I will take my belt anyway. It's frustrating because it's disrespectful of him to treat boxing and boxing fans like that. Show me who is number one. Who me who is the best," G. Golovkin said.