    11:54, 23 June 2015 | GMT +6

    G. Golovkin: If De La Hoya wants to fight me, I&#39;m ready

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO World Champion Gennady Golovkin shared his view about a possibility to have a fight against Oscar De La Hoya, who recently revealed his intention to fight GGG, Sports.kz informs.

    "I have tremendous respect for Oscar. He was a great champion and a big boxing star. If he decides to step on the ring with me I am ready to do it as soon as possible. It would be another big drama show," G. Golovkin said in the interview to ESPN.

