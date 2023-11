ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF, IBO and WBA world champion in the middleweight division Gennady Golovkin climbed one place up in the P4P rankings by Boxrec.com, Sports.kz informs.

Gennady Golovkin moved from the fifth place to the fourth place and now being ranked behind Saul Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Sergey Kovalev in the P4P rankings by Boxrec.com.