ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin commented on his nomination for the ESPY Best Fighter Award, Sports.kz informs.

"It's a great honor for me to be nominated for the ESPY Best Fighter Award for the second year in a row. I'm grateful to all my fans," Boxngnews24.com cites Golovkin.