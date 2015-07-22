G. Golovkin: Mayweather vs. me - biggest fight of today

ASTANA. KAZIINFORM - WBA and IBO middleweight world champion and interim WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin thinks that his potential fight against Floyd Mayweather could be the biggest fight of the modern era, Sports.kz informs.

"Today, it would be the biggest fight. Mayweather is a great champion. Look at me, I am not big or fat. A couple of my last fights were in 158-159 pounds range. It is quite possible for me to lose weight to face Mayweather. I would fit into 154 pounds for such a fight. I do think this if the biggest fight of today. This fight would show the world who the best boxer is now," G. Golovkin said in his interview to Sports Nation.