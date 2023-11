ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin met with Prince Albert II of Monaco while attending the Formula One Grand Prix, Sports.kz informs.

"Thank you to Prince Albert II for the hospitality for the Monaco GP weekend," promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler wrote on Twitter and posted a picture of Gennady Golovkin and Prince Albert II.