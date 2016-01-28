G. Golovkin: My goal is to win all belts, not to be a politician

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the press conference with the participation of G. Golovkin, journalists asked him if he would like to become a politician when he retires from boxing.

"That's an interesting question. But the issue is whether politics needs me," G. Golovkin replied.

"My goal is to win all the belts and now I am moving towards my goal. We can speak about my next opponent most probably on Monday. At least I hope we will have known the name by that time," he added.