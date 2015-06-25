G. Golovkin nominated for «Best fighter» award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin has been nominated for the "Best fighter" award by the most prestigious sports award ESPYS Award, GGG VKontakte accounts informs.

Such boxers as Terence Crawford, UFC fighter Donald Cerrone and Ronda Rousy and six-time winner of the award Floyd Mayweather Jr. are among the other nominated for the award.

The dominance of Mayweather Jr. was mixed by Manny Pacquiao, who won the award in 2009 and in 2011. The award has been presented since 2007.

ESPY Award is presented for the achievements in sports over the course of the year and was established by ESPN network.