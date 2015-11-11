EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:33, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6

    G. Golovkin plans to attend Cotto-Alvarez fight

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC, IBO, IBF champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin plans to attend the fight between Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez on November 21, Sports.kz informs.

    "Yes, it is true. He wants to see his possibly next opponent in action. He considers them both great champions and fighters and thinks it will be a great fight. However, he thinks that Alvarez will come out on top, because he is younger and stronger," Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler told.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!