EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:53, 17 October 2015 | GMT +6

    G. Golovkin presented his gloves for Lemieux fight

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official account on social media of GGG made the photo of G. Golovkin's boxing gloves for the Lemieux fight available.

    "These are the gloves Gennady Golovkin will use fighting against David Lemieux tomorrow. The colors are chosen to support the local hockey team New York Rangers!" the photo description reads.

    Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux are set to have a unification fight tomorrow in the morning, Astana time.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!