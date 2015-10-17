G. Golovkin presented his gloves for Lemieux fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official account on social media of GGG made the photo of G. Golovkin's boxing gloves for the Lemieux fight available.

"These are the gloves Gennady Golovkin will use fighting against David Lemieux tomorrow. The colors are chosen to support the local hockey team New York Rangers!" the photo description reads.

Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux are set to have a unification fight tomorrow in the morning, Astana time.