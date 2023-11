ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin commented on the news he's fighting British Kell Brook next in his recent interview to Sky Sports, Sports.kz informs.

"I am glad to fight in the UK. I am ready to promise you the next Big Drama Show, this time it's Kell Brook," Golovkin said

As earlier reported, the fight will take place at O2 Arena in London on September 10.