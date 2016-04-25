G. Golovkin: Ramirez not a big name, he needs some more fights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani champion in the middleweight division Gennady Golovkin (35-0, 32 KOs) does not want to fight WBO champion in the super middleweight division Gilberto Ramirez (34-0, 24 KOs) next despite Bob Arum's, head of Top Rank boxing promotions, efforts, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

"Now I am focused on my mission to collect all belts in the middleweight. I think Ramirez needs a few more fights now. He is a good boxer, but he is not a big name. And I need a big name," BoxingScene.com cites Golovkin.