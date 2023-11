G. Golovkin remained third in P4P rankings by The Ring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring Magazine released its updated boxing rankings, Sports.kz informs.

The top 10 did not have any changes in fact. Roman Gonzalez remained to be the top man, Sergei Kovalev is second and Gennady Golovkin is third.

Here's a list of all top ten boxers:

1. Roman Gonzalez

2. Sergei Kovalev

3. Gennady Golovkin

4. Andre Ward

5. Guillermo Rigondeaux

6. Terence Crawford

7. Manny Pacquiao

8. Saul Alvarez

9. Tim Bradley

10. Shinsuke Yamanaka.