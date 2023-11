ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin and his team leave for the 94th annual WBA Convention scheduled to be held in Panama, December 13-19, Sports.kz informs.

G. Golovkin and his team arrive in Panama on Monday afternoon, Panama Americal portal informs.

The unification fight between Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs can be announced at the 94 th WBA Convention.