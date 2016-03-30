EN
    10:03, 30 March 2016

    G. Golovkin: Wade&#39;s hungry for titles, he&#39;ll use any chance

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin shared his thoughts about his next opponent American Dominic Wade he's scheduled to fight on April 23 in an interview to Box Nation, Sports.kz informs.

    "I clearly remember how it was when I was looking to become a champion for the first time. I'm sure Dominic is also hungry for titles and will use any chance to get to his goal," the Kazakhstani boxer told.

    As earlier reported, Gennady Golovkin is set to fight Dominic Wade in Los Angeles on April 23. Both fighters are undefeated.

