ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin shared his thoughts about his next fight against Dominic Wade in his interview to BoxNation, Sports.kz informs.

"Wade is very hungry for victories, and he is an undefeated well experienced boxer. This fight is going to be a tough test for me," GGG said.

As earlier reported, the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Dominic Wade is scheduled for April 23.