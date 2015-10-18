G. Golovkin wants winner of Cotto-Alvarez fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Holder of WBA, IBO, WBC and IBF titles world champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin thanked his fans for their support and told that he wanted to have the next fight against the winner of the Miguel Cotto - Saul Alvarez fight.

"I'm very happy. I presented my fans a great show. I thank my friends and fans for the support. I respect Lemieux, he is a good fighter. I want all the bests in the middleweight division. I want to become a part of the history. Besides, I am a boxer and not a businessman. I have four belts I hope I will have more in future. I want the winner of the Cotto-Alvarez fight next," GGG said.