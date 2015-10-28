G. Golovkin wishes good luck to R. Rousey in her upcoming fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin wished undefeated UFC champion Ronda Rousey good luck in her upcoming title fight, Vesti.kz reports.

"This is the fight I am most excited to see next. Good luck Ronda Rousey," Golovkin said via Twitter.

R. Rousey is set to fight Holly Holm at the UFC 193 tournament in Melbourne on November 14. H. Holm won nine fights in a row and R. Rousey won all her 12 fights and the last one lasted 34 seconds.

It should be noted that Rousey is a favorite UFC fighter of Golovkin. In turn, Rousey told that she admired the talent of GGG and supported him when he fought as well.