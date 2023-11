ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican Gilberto Ramirez, who won the WBO belt in a fight against Arthur Abraham, told about his readiness to fight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informed referring to Dontae's Boxing Nation.

When Gilberto was asked what he thought about a possible fight against Gennady Golovkin, he said: "I am ready to fight anyone. I have my belt now, and anyone who wants to try to take it from me can do it".