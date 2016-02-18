EN
    10:41, 18 February 2016 | GMT +6

    G. Voskoboyeva advanced to quarterfinals of ITF tournament in USA in women&#39;s doubles

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Galina Voskoboyeva playing in pair with American Chiara Scholl advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in the USA in women's doubles. The prize fund of the tournament is USD 25 thousand.

    Voskoboyeva and Scholl beat the pair of Mayo Hibi from Japan and American Keri Worng - 6:3, 6:0. In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh-American pair will face American pair of Jacqueline Cako and Danielle Lao.

