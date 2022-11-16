G20 states to advance effort to ensure universal access to vaccines against coronavirus

BALI. KAZINFORM - The countries of the Group of Twenty (G20) will advance their effort to ensure universal access to safe vaccines against COVID-19, according to the declaration by the group’s leaders approved on Wednesday following the Bali-hosted summit, TASS reports.

«We recognize that the extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and we will advance our effort to ensure timely, equitable and universal access to safe, affordable, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics,» the declaration reads.

Moreover, G20 member-states remain committed «to embedding a multisectoral One Health approach and enhancing global surveillance, including genomic surveillance, in order to detect pathogens and antimicrobial resistance that may threaten human health.» «To enable global pathogen surveillance as part of our commitment to implement the IHR (2005), we encourage sharing of pathogen data in a timely manner on shared and trusted platforms in collaboration with WHO. We encourage sharing of benefits arising from the utilization of pathogens consistent with applicable national laws,» the declaration stated.