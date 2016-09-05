G20 Summit enables to feel breath of entire planet – President

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Today, at a briefing for Kazakhstani mass media, President Nursultan Nazarbayev shared his impressions of participation in G20 Summit.

“I am participating in G20 for the second time after the St. Petersburg Summit. It is a great honour for Kazakhstan to be a part of such a large-scale event of the heads of state representing 70% of the Earth’s population. The most serious issues of global economy and global policy are discussed here. A common position on these global, regional affairs and security problems is developed at the Summit,” the Kazakh Leader said.

N.Nazarbayev reminded that he presented Kazakhstan’s vision of solution of today’s global problems at the first session of the Summit.

“During the meetings, discussions one can feel a breath of the entire planet and see all the issues raising the countries’ concern,” he noted.

According to him, at the time when the U.S. expresses confidence in global economy balance, the countries of Europe and developing states are concerned over the economic situation.

“Developing countries are concerned over unemployment growth. Due to the scientific and technical progress and technologies development, a big number of people are dismissed. All of this proves that Kazakhstan need to study these processes. The overall conclusion is that industrialization and investment programs are right and timely ones. We need to preserve low level of unemployment, to create new job places and shift from the fight with crisis to economic growth. This will be the theme of the extended meeting of the Government on September 9,” emphasized the Kazakh Leader.