G20 summit likely to yield agreement on anti-Islamic State efforts - expert

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Group of Twenty summit underway in Turkey Antalya on November 15-16 is to yield a common program to counter the terrorist group Islamic State, a Russian political observer said on Sunday.

"Most likely, participants in various anti-terrorist coalitions will bring closer their position. And will agree on rebuffing the Islamic State," Alexei Mukhin, director of the Political Information Center, a thinktank, said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. However, policies in Syria are unlikely to be changed, neither after the summit nor until the conflict is over, the expert said, adding that the attitudes towards the Russian-led coalition would not be changed. No decision on a ground operation in Syria is likely either. "It looks that most probably Syria will be divided into segments of influence," Mukhin noted. The anti-terror topic has come into the fore after a series of terrorist attacks that rocked Paris on Friday evening with shootings, bomb blasts and hostage taking. Hostages were taken at the Bataclan concert hall where 1,500 people gathered for a rock concert and almost simultaneously three suicide bombers blew themselves up next to the Stade de France stadium where a football match between French and German national teams was in the full swing. Besides, terrorists opened fire at people in popular nightlife spots - cafes, bars and restaurants crowded at that time. Latest reports said that the death toll reached 129; another 352 are injured, of whom 99 are in critical condition, TASS reports.