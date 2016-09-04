EN
    19:33, 04 September 2016 | GMT +6

    G20 Summit: N.Nazarbayev met with heads of foreign delegations

    HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the heads of foreign delegations.

    Thus, the Kazakh Leader met with President of Argentina Mauricio Macri, Acting President of Brazil Michel Temer and Prime Minister of Great Britain Theresa May as well as with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan Politics Diplomacy President
