G20 summit to listen to concerns of developing countries: Chinese ambassador

ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM - The G20 summit to be held in China in early September will combine the concerns of developing countries with a focus on global development, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia La Yifan said here on Friday.

A record number of developing countries will participate in the upcoming G20 summit, the first time in its history, the ambassador said at the Dialogue on China-Ethiopia Tourism Industry Cooperation in the Ethiopian capital.

"The G20 summit in Hangzhou will focus on development, especially that of developing countries, including African countries, which makes it different from other G20 summits," he said.

The G20 summit, which gathers the most influential economic players in the world, should also take the concerns of developing countries into heart, he noted.

By bringing more interlocutors together, the G20 summit will push for a more inclusive world economy, said the Chinese ambassador.

The G20 summit, with the theme "Toward an Innovative, Invigorated, Interconnected and Inclusive World Economy," will be held in east China's Hangzhou city on Sept.4-5.

