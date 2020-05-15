EN
    10:40, 15 May 2020 | GMT +6

    G20 trade, investment ministers vow cooperation to mitigate COVID-19 impact

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM Group of 20 (G20) trade and investment ministers vowed on Thursday to cooperate to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on trade and investment.

    In a statement released after the second extraordinary virtual Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting on Thursday, the officials endorsed the «G20 Actions to Support World Trade and Investment in Response to COVID-19» prepared by the Trade and Investment Working Group, Xinhua reports.

    The short-term responses of the Actions aim to alleviate the impact of COVID-19, while the long-term actions support the necessary reform of the WTO and the multilateral trading system, the statement said.

    The ministers highlighted dedication to contribute to laying a solid foundation for global economic recovery based on a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

    The officials also welcomed the international organizations' efforts to provide an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on world trade, investment and global supply chains.


