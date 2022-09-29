G42, Government of Kazakhstan sign MOU to collaborate on government digital adoption

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company, and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on government use of big data analytics, cloud, AI and other digital technologies.

Under the MOU, G42 will work with the Ministry to explore the use of big data analytics and digital use cases in government, with a focus on healthcare, finance, safety & security, and developing digital twin technologies for Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana. The two parties will also consider areas for cooperation including sovereign government cloud to securely host government applications in-country and to provide a backbone for future services; development of AI capabilities; and the potential for Kazakhstan to become a data and cloud hub for Central Asia, WAM reports.

The agreement was signed by Zhaslan Madiyev, First Deputy Minister, Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mansoor AlMansoori, Group Chief Operating Officer, G42.

«G42 is very pleased to have been selected by the Ministry to cooperate on developing the potential of digital technologies to better serve the strategic goals of Kazakhstan and to support the nation’s goals to become a digital hub for Central Asia. We look forward to exploring new use cases for digital solutions and to aiding Kazakhstan to build its own capabilities in critical areas including cloud, AI and big data analytics,» said AlMansoori.

The MOU was formalised following meetings between First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Timur Suleimenov; Bagdat Mussin, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, and Mohamed Saeed Al Ariqi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan, with senior executives from G42.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and G42 Group COO Mansoor AlMansoori also had high-level meeting to discuss areas of cooperation and joint projects in the areas of AI, big data analysis and cloud infrastructure to drive digital transformation in the country. In this meeting, the President emphasised that human capital in AI and IT is of strategic importance to Kazakhstan.