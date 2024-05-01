G7 agrees to phase out coal power by 2035 but gives leeway

Group of Seven environment and energy ministers agreed Tuesday to gradually phase out coal-fired power plants that have no carbon dioxide emission-reducing measures in place, specifying a deadline of 2035 for the first time, Kyodo reports.

But the joint communique issued at the G7 environment and energy ministers meeting in Turin, Italy, also indicated the goal should be achieved "in a timeline consistent with keeping a limit of 1.5 C temperature rise (as outlined in the Paris Agreement) within reach," creating a loophole for countries reluctant to set a phase-out timeline, such as Japan.

Resource-poor Japan relies on thermal power generation for around 70 percent of its electricity generation due to its low proportion of renewable energy and the shutdown of many nuclear reactors following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami.

Coal accounts for around 30 percent of Japan's electricity generation, but the government plans to reduce this to around 20 percent by fiscal 2030.

However, with even highly efficient coal-fired power plants generating around twice as much carbon emissions as those of liquefied natural gas, momentum for a complete phase-out has been growing in Europe and other countries.

Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the Italian environment minister who chaired the G7 meeting, highlighted the significance of agreeing to the 2035 deadline, saying at a press conference that a pathway to the goal had been specified for the first time.

Ken Saito, the Japanese industry minister, told reporters, "Each country takes different avenues" to the phase-out of coal-fired power plants, and said Tokyo will deal with the issue in line with the G7 agreements.

Japan intends to continue relying on the power source for the time being, although most of its coal-fired power plants lack emission-reducing measures.

While the government has been promoting technology to reduce emissions in thermal power generation by mixing ammonia with fuel, there is criticism that its effectiveness is limited.

G7 environment and energy ministers failed to set a deadline for ending coal power use at an April 2023 meeting in Sapporo, Hokkaido, due to Japan's reluctance to agree to a specific time frame.

The latest communique proposes a sixfold increase in global energy storage by 2030 compared to 2022 levels and establishing a G7 working group to promote research on fusion energy.

In light of China setting targets only for reducing carbon dioxide emissions, the statement also requested countries to set goals covering all greenhouse gases, including methane.