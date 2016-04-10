G7 foreign ministers started meeting without German counterpart

HIROSHIMA. KAZINFORM - Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven met in Hiroshima on Sunday.

Closed talks are held in Grand Prince Hotel located in the Hiroshima Bay harbor.

Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was not able to come in time to Hiroshima from China that he had visited earlier because of an aircraft malfunction.

Steinmeier will miss all official activities and the bilateral meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida scheduled on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry of Japan said. At the same time, no other changes were made in the agenda, a representative of the Japan's Foreign Ministry told TASS.

The schedule changes will be announced formally, he added.

International terrorism, safety of navigation and nuclear disarmament are expected to be main topics of G7 foreign ministers meeting in Hiroshima. G7 foreign ministers will also pay attention to the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.