Gabi Hartmann & Musiciens: Astana Opera hosts jazz concert of rising French star

Parisian sensation Gabi Hartmann performed in the Astana Opera on April 16 alongside a talented ensemble of French musicians - Elaine Beaumont on double bass, Bruno Marmey on drums, and Florian Robin on piano, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Hartmann, a talented Parisian singer, songwriter, composer, and guitarist, has been making waves in the music industry since the release of her debut album in 2023. With a unique blend of chanson, jazz, and folk, she has consistently topped the charts in France, captivating audiences with her soulful performances.

Gabi Hartmann expressed her delight at performing in Kazakhstan for the first time, highlighting the significance of cultural exchange through art.

In an interview with Kazinform, Hartmann stated she is “very honored and happy to be in Kazakhstan and play for the first time in Asia, in Central Asia.”

Gabi Hartmann. Photo credit: Astana Opera

She emphasized the importance of sharing culture, noting that through music, people can discover different cultures they might not encounter otherwise.

Reflecting on her experience in Kazakhstan, Hartmann recounted her encounter with Kazakh music, particularly the mesmerizing performance of a kobyz player. A kobyz is a traditional bowed string instrument.

“I had the chance to come here listening to a kobyz player, a very great player, who was playing in the same room where I'm going to play tonight. And I was very impressed. I really liked it,” she said.

Hartmann, who appreciates traditional music, noted similarities between Kazakh and Turkish music and expressed her desire to explore more of the local music scene during her stay.

Gabi Hartmann and musucians. Photo credit: Astana Opera

Hartmann expressed her excitement about collaborating with Kazakh musicians, particularly the symphonic orchestra, for her upcoming performance in Almaty. She is eager to merge her music with traditional Kazakh melodies, fostering a deeper connection between the two cultures.

The concert, Gabi Hartmann & Musiciens, is a highlight of the Printemps de la Francophonie 2024 Festival, supported by the Embassy of France in Kazakhstan. It underlines the cultural exchange between the two nations.

“Through such events, we want, first of all, to return to the importance of the French language and not only French culture,” noted Alex Bortolan, сounsellor for culture and cooperation at the French Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Bortolan said the festival has been ongoing for 14 years. Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

He also noted the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on the creation of two international French schools in Kazakhstan during French President Emmanuel Macron's official visit to Kazakhstan in November last year.

“Culture is also important, and therefore, even for those who do not adhere to the French language, it is still always pleasant to watch a French film or listen to a French song,” he said.

Hartmann loves traveling, and this is evident in her songs. She sings in several languages and each song creates a story. Songs in French transport listeners to the atmosphere of the mysterious jazz bars of Paris shrouded in a rainy evening in early September. Each note is an invitation to stroll through hidden alleys, experiencing the magic of the city's corners.

English songs are like a warm blanket that allows a person to briefly escape from the world around them and immerse themselves in their thoughts. Each chord creates comfort and allows them to enjoy a moment of peace.

During the concert. Photo credit: Astana Opera

Melodies in Portuguese are the key to the portal to the sultry beaches of Rio de Janeiro, where the aroma of fresh fruit from the local market and the sounds of live music are in the air. The melody invites you to plunge into the atmosphere of the tropical forests, feeling the gentle touch of the warm wind under the treetops.

Gabi Hartmann will continue her tour in Kazakhstan and visit several more cities.

Her concert at Astana Opera marks the end of the Printemps de la Francophonie 2024 Festival program in Astana. After the program is completed in Astana, events are scheduled in Almaty and Karaganda.

The French embassy organized a variety of cultural events this year, including a film festival, exhibitions, and competitions. 2024 marks the 14th anniversary of the Francophonie Festival's organization in Kazakhstan.