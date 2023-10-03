Gabit Sadyrbekov appointed as Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan

As per a decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Gabit Sadyrbekov has been appointed deputy prosecutor general of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

Gabit Sadyrbekov was born on June 3, 1978 in Akmola region. In 1999, he graduated from Almaty-based Abai State University.

From 2001 to 2017, he worked for the prosecution agencies. In 2017, he joined banking sector. From 2020 to 2021, he was an advisor to the minister of digital development, innovations and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan.

From March 2021 to January 2022, Gabit Sadyrbekov was chief of staff of the Financial Monitoring Agency. In January 2022, he was appointed as first deputy chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency.