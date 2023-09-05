EN
Trends:
    14:29, 05 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Gabit Syzdykbekov appointed as Shymkent Mayor

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Gabit Syzdykbekov as the Mayor of Shymkent city, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

