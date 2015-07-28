Gaddafi son sentenced to death over war crimes

TRIPOLI. KAZINFORM - A court in Libya has sentenced Col Muammar Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, and eight others to death over war crimes linked to the 2011 revolution.

They were on trial along with dozens of other close associates of the deposed leader, accused of suppressing protests during the uprising. Saif al-Islam was not present in court and gave evidence via video link. He is being held by a former rebel group from the town of Zintan that refuses to release him. Source: BBC