    20:23, 28 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Galatasaray FC arrives in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Champion of Turkey "Galatasaray" FC has arrived in Kazakhstan two days before the match with "Astana".

    Galatasaray coach Hamza Hamzaoğlu and his wards decided to arrive 2 days before the match in order to get used to the artificial football turf of "Astana Arena". It should be noted that the game Astana vs Galatasaray will be held on September 30. It will be the first match of the UEFA Champions League group stage in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Astana Sport
