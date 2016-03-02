Galatasaray given one-year European ban over financial fair play breach

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Galatasaray have been banned from European competition for one year by Uefa over their failure to follow financial fair play regulations, the Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.

Uefa said in January that the club had failed to comply with its rules governing the permitted level of financial losses, paving the way for a potential ban being issued by its Club Financial Control Body.

Galatasaray competed in the Champions League this season, where they finished third in their group and were consigned to the Europa League. They were then beaten in the last 32 by Lazio, 4-2 on aggregate.

