Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg named world’s No.1 judoka

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bronze medalist of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games from Kazakhstan Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg tops the 2016 World Judo Ranking among the women in 48kg, Kazinform refers to the National Judo Federation.

Cuban athlete Ortiz Idalyz, who also holds a bronze medal from the Rio Olympic Games and who is a two-time world champion in +78kg weight division, stands the second.

American judoka Kayla Harrison ranks the third in -78kg.

In 2016, Otgontsetseg participated in 10 competitions and won 5 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg is a two-time world champion of the Grand Slam tournament, two-time winner of the International Grand Prix competition and Asian champion in 48kg weight division.

She won a silver medal in Grand Prix Ulaanbaatar and Grand Prix Dusseldorf.

At the international competitions held in Baku and Tbilisi she won a bronze medal.

Her bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Games became the biggest achievement in her career.