Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg named world’s No.1 judoka
Cuban athlete Ortiz Idalyz, who also holds a bronze medal from the Rio Olympic Games and who is a two-time world champion in +78kg weight division, stands the second.
American judoka Kayla Harrison ranks the third in -78kg.
In 2016, Otgontsetseg participated in 10 competitions and won 5 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.
Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg is a two-time world champion of the Grand Slam tournament, two-time winner of the International Grand Prix competition and Asian champion in 48kg weight division.
She won a silver medal in Grand Prix Ulaanbaatar and Grand Prix Dusseldorf.
At the international competitions held in Baku and Tbilisi she won a bronze medal.
Her bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Games became the biggest achievement in her career.