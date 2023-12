ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judoka Galbadrakhyn Otgontsetseg has reached the finals of the Antalya Grand Prix 2019 in Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the U48 kg weight division semifinals, she turned out to be stronger than Milica Nikolić of Serbia. In the final match, Galbadrakhyn Otgontsetseg will face Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi.