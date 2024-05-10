EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:17, 10 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Galiya Tynbayeva grabs gold at 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana

    Galiya Tynbayeva
    Photo credit: Judo Federation of Kazakhstan

    Galiya Tynbayeva of Kazakhstan claimed her first career gold medal at the 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    In the final bout, she defeated Sabina Giliazova (AIN) from Russia, the winner of Tashkent Grand Prix 2019.

    In the semifinal, Tynbayeva overwhelmed Shirine Boukli from France, world silver medalist, European champion, Grand Slam winner.

    Tynbayeva will acquire 1,000 points in the world rankings.

    2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam tournament kicked off today in Astana, at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace. The winners of will acquire 1000 points for the 1st place, 700 points for the 2nd place, and 500 points for the 3rd place. The event will last until May 12.

    Galiya Tynbayeva grabs gold at 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana
    Photo credit: Kazinform

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Judo Sport
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!