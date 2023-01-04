Galymzhan Koishybayev appointed Chief of Staff of Kazakh Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per a presidential decree, Galymzhan Koishybayev has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Galymzhan Koishybayev was born in 1968 in Kyzylorda. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Lomonossov University.

From 1995 to 2004б he was Attaché, 3rd and 1st Secretary, Advisor, Minister-Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation.

In 2004б he was appointed Kazakhstan’s Representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

From 2004 to 2006, he was Chief Inspector at the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

From 2006 to 2008, he was the Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

From 2008 to 2016, he worked as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland.

In 2016, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

In 2019, he was appointed Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office.

In January 2022, by a presidential decree, he was reappointed as the Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Photo: gov.kz