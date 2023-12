NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President decreed to appoint Galymzhan Koishybayev the Head of the Prime Minister’s Office of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1968 in Kyzylorda is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, postgraduate programme at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Prior to the appointment has been acting as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.