TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:55, 26 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Galymzhan Niyazov appointed deputy head of Mangistau region

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Today, in agreement with the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and by an order of the Akim of Mangistau region, Galymzhan Niyazov has been appointed deputy Akim of Mangistau region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional Akimat.

    Previously Galymzhan Niyazov served as Akim of the city of Aktau.

    As Kazinform previously reported, Nurdaulet Kilybay was named new Akim of Aktau.


    Mangistau region
