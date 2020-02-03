Galysheva and Reikherd pocket silver and bronze medals at World Cup in Calgary

CALGARY. KAZINFORM - The next stage of the Mogul Freestyle World Cup has come to its end in the Canadian city of Calgary, Kazinform refers to Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh team brought home two medals.

Yulia Galysheva, bronze medalist of the 2018 Olympics, won a silver medal. Perrine Laffont of France scored 81.22 in the women's super final to stay unbeaten this season with a fifth win. The third place went to Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe, 79.94.

In the first stage Kazakh athlete Dmitriy Reikherd was the fifth. However, then in the finals he managed to improve his position and finished third. Dmitriy scored 84.19 points. Gold medal was won by Canadian Kingsbury posted the fastest time and earned the highest marks from judges for his air elements and his skiing technique for his 89.09 score. Walter Wallberg of Sweden placed second with a score of 85.10.

It should be noted that last year Yulia Galysheva won a gold medal in Calgary. The stage in Canada was the fourth of seven envisaged by the competitive calendar of the World Cup. One of the stages will be held in Almaty on the slopes of Shymbulak.