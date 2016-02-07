EN
    18:32, 07 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Galysheva and Reikherd won medals at World Cup stage in USA

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The stage of freestyle World Cup took part in American Dear Valley, Sports.kz informs.

    French Anthony Benna won the gold medal in men's dual mogul in Dear Valley. Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the first place in ladies' dual mogul.

    Kazakhstani Dmitry Reikherd and Yulia Galysheva finished third and second respectively.

    Men's dual mogul:

    1. Anthony Benna (France)

    2. Jimi Salonen (finland)

    3. Dmitry Reikherd (Kazakhstan)

    Ladies' dual mogul:

    1. Justine Dufour-Lapointe

    2. Yulia Galysheva (Kazakhstan)

    3. Jaelin Kauf (USA)

