EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:59, 18 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Galysheva reached World Cup Freestyle finals in U.S.

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2018 Olympic Games bronze medalist in free style skiing Yuliya Galysheva has qualified for the final stage of the World Cup in Lake Placid, the U.S.

    With 75.24 points Galysheva stands the first. French Perrine Laffont finished the second - 75.22 and Jakara Anthony from Australia is the third - 74.21, according to Olympic.kz.

    Unfortunately, another Kazakh athlete Ayaulym Amrenova failed to move into the final with the 35th result.

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!