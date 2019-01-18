Galysheva reached World Cup Freestyle finals in U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2018 Olympic Games bronze medalist in free style skiing Yuliya Galysheva has qualified for the final stage of the World Cup in Lake Placid, the U.S.

With 75.24 points Galysheva stands the first. French Perrine Laffont finished the second - 75.22 and Jakara Anthony from Australia is the third - 74.21, according to Olympic.kz.



Unfortunately, another Kazakh athlete Ayaulym Amrenova failed to move into the final with the 35th result.