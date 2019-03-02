Galysheva wins gold at Moguls World Cup in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Shymbulak Mountain Resort in Almaty hosts the Moguls World Cup, Kazinform reports.

64 men and women from 10 countries competed on the first day of the event. Yuliya Galysheva and Pavel Kolmakov became the only Kazakhstanis who could qualify into the final stage.



World champion and bronze medalist of the 2018 Winter Olympics Yuliya Galysheva got into the ladies' Super Final with 84.82 points while Pavel Kolmakov (men) failed to join the Super Final and stood 12th with 75.84 points.



At the Super Final stage, Galysheva grabbed a gold medal with 79.69 points. French champion Perrin Laffont who scored 79.11 won a silver medal. Bronze medal was awarded to Canadian athlete Justine Dufour-Lapointe (76.64).