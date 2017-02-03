Galysheva wins her second gold at WU 2017 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Freestyler Yuliya Galysheva has won the seventh gold medal in WU 2017 ladies' parallel moguls, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The medal became the second gold for Galysheva at the World Winter Universiade 2017 being held currently in Almaty.



A day earlier, Galysheva won Kazakhstan's fourth gold medal at the Universiade with 73.80 points in mogul finals.



For now, the Kazakh team has 7 gold, 2 silver and 7 bronze medals.