Gambling Business and Lottery Committee set to appear in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan seeks to restructure the Tourism Industry Committee of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan, according to the corresponding decree published on the Open Regulatory Legal Acts website, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Government of Kazakhstan decides to restructure the Tourism Industry Committee of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan by separating the Committee on Regulation of Gambling Business and Lottery, reads the document.

It was noted that the adoption of the draft decree will pave a way for the Committee to address industry-specific issues.

To note, on June 5 the Majilis deputies adopted the draft law on introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding gambling business, lotteries and lottery activities in the second reading.