EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:14, 17 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Gambling Business and Lottery Committee set to appear in Kazakhstan

    gambling
    Photo: freepik.com

    Kazakhstan seeks to restructure the Tourism Industry Committee of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan, according to the corresponding decree published on the Open Regulatory Legal Acts website, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The Government of Kazakhstan decides to restructure the Tourism Industry Committee of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan by separating the Committee on Regulation of Gambling Business and Lottery, reads the document.

    It was noted that the adoption of the draft decree will pave a way for the Committee to address industry-specific issues.

    To note, on June 5 the Majilis deputies adopted the draft law on introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding gambling business, lotteries and lottery activities in the second reading.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!