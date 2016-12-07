EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:27, 07 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Game of Thrones star dies

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British actor Peter Vaughan has passed away at the age of 93, Kazinform has learnt.

    Vaughan was loved by many fans of the hugely popular HBO series Game of Thrones for portrayal of Maester Aemon Targaryen.

    He started his career in the 1950s and appeared in more than 70 TV series and films, including a lead role as the head of the KGB in the British Codename: Kyril TV series in 1988.

    Vaughan played Alzheimer's sufferer Felix Hutchinson in Our Friends in the North, a role which earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 1997 British Academy television Awards.

    Tags:
    Celebrities World News News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!