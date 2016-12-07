Game of Thrones star dies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British actor Peter Vaughan has passed away at the age of 93, Kazinform has learnt.

Vaughan was loved by many fans of the hugely popular HBO series Game of Thrones for portrayal of Maester Aemon Targaryen.

He started his career in the 1950s and appeared in more than 70 TV series and films, including a lead role as the head of the KGB in the British Codename: Kyril TV series in 1988.



Vaughan played Alzheimer's sufferer Felix Hutchinson in Our Friends in the North, a role which earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 1997 British Academy television Awards.