Game of Togyzkumalak conquers the stratosphere

In support of the V World Nomad Games and popularization of national heritage, kazakh strategic game Togyzkumalak was raised to a height of 28,324 meters, covering 108 km in a horizontal direction. During this flight, the minimum temperature reached -55°C, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

This was announced by the President of the Republican Federation of Togyzkumalak Alikhan Baimenov as part of the celebration of Togyzkumalak Day.

"One of the oldest logical games of mankind conquers not only the minds of people on Earth, but also goes beyond its borders. This symbolic step emphasizes the importance of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of nomads in the world of high technology. This is the only board game that has visited the stratosphere," emphasizes Baimenov.

The Togyzkumalak tournament will be attended by 114 participants from 41 countries, including Colombia, Bangladesh, Great Britain, France, Germany, the USA, China, Latvia, Africa and Arab countries. Earlier we wrote about how to play Togyzkumalak.